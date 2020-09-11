Diggs, who was bothered by a back issue at the beginning of the month, practiced fully all week and doesn't appear on Buffalo's injury report ahead of Week 1.

The marquee offseason addition is ready to make his Bills debut as the team's top wideout. The Jets are not expected to have a great secondary, especially after dealing Jamal Adams to the Seahawks this offseason, so this may be about as good of a matchup as Diggs will see in the early part of Buffalo's schedule. Neither his skill set nor the powerful arm of Josh Allen can be questioned, but it'll be interesting to see how quickly the rapport develops between the two, given the lack of preseason action this summer.