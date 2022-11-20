Diggs brought in four of five targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 31-23 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Diggs was frustrated through almost the entirety of the first half, even leading to a sideline conference with head coach Sean McDermott that was caught on camera. However, he secured a five-yard touchdown grab just before the end of the first half to break the ice, and he went on to put together a reasonably productive second half relative to Allen's modest production overall. Diggs will aim for a more prolific effort in the same venue when the Bills return to Ford Field to tangle with the Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon.
