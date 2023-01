Diggs caught seven of 10 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-23 win over New England.

Diggs gave the Bills some breathing room with a 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He finishes the regular season with 108 catches for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns on 154 targets. Diggs will look to build on his stellar season when the Bills host the Dolphins in the wild-card round.