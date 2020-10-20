Diggs caught six of eight targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 26-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Diggs led the Bills in all major receiving categories, with his modest yardage evidencing the impact that consistent rain had on his team's passing game. While it wasn't always pretty, Diggs still managed to find the end zone, skillfully keeping his feet in bounds while making a grab along the sideline from four yards out. With that play, Diggs has now gone for at least 85 yards and/or scored in all six games since joining Buffalo, making him one of the league's top performers at his position.