Diggs corralled eight of 11 targets for 106 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 17-3 divisional-round win against the Ravens.

An oblique injury kept Diggs limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but he entered the weekend devoid of an injury designation after practicing in full Thursday. The first-time Pro Bowl receiver got the festivities started immediately with a 13-yard catch on the Bills' opening play from scrimmage, and he proceeded to establish four receptions for 59 yards in the first half. It was his three-yard TD catch on Buffalo's first drive out of the halftime break that proved to be Diggs' most vital contribution, however. The 27-year-old is red-hot heading into the AFC Championship Game, with 100-plus receiving yards over five of his past six games, as well as a total of six TDs since Week 14. Buffalo hasn't faced Cleveland yet this season. Against the Bills' other potential opponent, Kansas City, Diggs totaled six catches for 46 yards and a TD in Week 6.