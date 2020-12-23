Head coach Sean McDermott said Diggs (foot) will take part in Wednesday's practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The extent of Diggs' participation won't be known until Thursday, when the Bills release their first official Week 16 injury report. The fact that Diggs is back on the field in some fashion is an encouraging sign for his chances of playing Monday in New England, after he was removed late in last week's win over the Broncos due to the foot issue. Before exiting, Diggs provided his fantasy managers with a big game, finishing the day with a season-high 11 receptions for 147 yards on 13 targets.