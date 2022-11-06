Diggs caught five of 10 targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Jets.

Diggs immediately introduced himself to rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner by running by him for a 42-yard gain on Buffalo's first offensive play. He spent most of the game matched up on D.J. Reed on the opposite side, though, and Reed did a decent job defending Diggs, highlighted by a key pass breakup with the game tied at 17 in the fourth quarter. Diggs came seven yards short of extending his triple-digit receiving yardage streak to four games, but he'll remain a set-and-forget option at wide receiver against the Vikings in Week 10.