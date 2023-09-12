Diggs caught 10 of 13 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets.

Diggs gave the Bills a 10-3 lead with a five-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Four turnovers by quarterback Josh Allen had the Bills on the ropes down the stretch in regulation, but Diggs came up clutch late with three catches for 40 yards in the two-minute drill to set up a game-tying field goal, though Buffalo ultimately fell short in overtime. The star receiver was undaunted by a tough matchup against cornerback Sauce Gardner and the stout New York secondary while no teammate had more than 32 receiving yards. Locked in as the top receiver in Buffalo's high-powered passing game, Diggs should find more space to operate in Week 2 against the Raiders at home.