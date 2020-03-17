Bills' Stefon Diggs: Shipped to Buffalo

The Vikings agreed to trade Diggs to the Bills on Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

The trade won't become official until later this week, but the Bills are set to send a 2020 first-round pick, fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Vikings in exchange for Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Trade speculation has long surrounded Diggs along with rumors he wasn't happy in Minnesota, and he'll now receive a fresh start entering the 2020 season. The 26-year-old set career highs in yards (1,130) and YPC (17.9) in 2019, while catching 63 of 94 targets and six touchdowns. Diggs should slot in as Buffalo's No. 1 wide receiver opposite John Brown for third-year quarterback Josh Allen.