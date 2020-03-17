Bills' Stefon Diggs: Shipped to Buffalo
The Vikings agreed to trade Diggs to the Bills on Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.
The trade won't become official until later this week, but the Bills are set to send a 2020 first-round pick, fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Vikings in exchange for Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Trade speculation has long surrounded Diggs along with rumors he wasn't happy in Minnesota, and he'll now receive a fresh start entering the 2020 season. The 26-year-old set career highs in yards (1,130) and YPC (17.9) in 2019, while catching 63 of 94 targets and six touchdowns. Diggs should slot in as Buffalo's No. 1 wide receiver opposite John Brown for third-year quarterback Josh Allen.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.
-
3/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the Fantasy value of Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Kenyan Drake, Austin...
-
Bridgewater fits in Carolina
Teddy Bridgewater will have a chance to resurrect his career working with former LSU passing...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...