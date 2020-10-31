Diggs will not face Stephon Gilmore of the Patriots this week after the cornerback was determined to be out for Sunday's game, as reported by Field Yates of ESPN.

Diggs will still have to compete with what's expected to be a rainy, windy day in Buffalo, all to go with Bill Belichick's propensity to shut down an opponent's top weapon, which is clearly Diggs this season. That said, it's probably not advisable to consider sitting the AFC's leading receiver, who will no longer have to find ways to free himself from the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.