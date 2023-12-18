Diggs caught four of five targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.

Diggs accounted for four of Josh Allen's seven completions as the Bills overwhelmed Dallas with 266 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while leaving the passing game on the backburner. The star receiver tied his season low in targets, so his modest production in this game can be attributed to a lack of volume, but it continued an alarming trend, as Diggs finished with fewer than 50 receiving yards and no touchdowns for the fourth time in the past five games. Despite the recent slump, Diggs has surpassed the 1,000-yard benchmark for the sixth consecutive season, as he's up to 1,041 receiving yards heading into Saturday's Week 16 matchup with the Chargers.