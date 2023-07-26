Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Diggs and the Bills are "on the same page," Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Diggs missed time early during mandatory minicamp last month, and McDermott said Wednesday that his frustrations stemmed from the team's playoff loss last season, adding that the issue is now resolved. "Water under the bridge now," McDermott said, "and we're back at work." Diggs, for his part, said Wednesday that things are "100 percent" resolved and he'd like to retire in Buffalo. With all parties on the same page to begin training camp, Diggs once again finds himself well situated to repeat as one of the most productive wide receivers in the league. The 29-year-old put up an outstanding 108-1,429-11 receiving line in 16 appearances last season.