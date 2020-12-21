Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that the Bills are still monitoring Diggs (foot), Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Diggs was forced out of last Saturday's blowout win over the Broncos late due to a foot injury, but not before racking up 11 catches for 147 yards. The initial postgame diagnosis for Diggs' injury was reportedly minor, but Buffalo hasn't offered an official update since. The Bills are next scheduled to take the practice field Wednesday, so more information on Diggs' health should become available then at the latest.