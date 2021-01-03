Although the Bills have listed several starters as inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Diggs is not among them and will presumably start against Miami.

Diggs has been a top-three fantasy wideout all season, but some of the key inactives such as Tre'Davious White, Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison should provide a clue as to how the Bills are viewing this game, which can only dictate whether they'll be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the AFC, and even the latter would require a Pittsburgh win. It's impossible to predict how some of these Week 17 games will go, but the best guess would seem to be that Diggs and the main active guys will stay out there long enough to stay polished for next week's playoff game, while perhaps coach Sean McDermott will leave them in long enough to continue setting some franchise records before calling it a day. On top of it all, the weather is not supposed to be great in Buffalo on Sunday. The one thing going for Diggs managers is that he and Allen have been so lethal that they could easily hook up for a few big plays before coach Sean McDermott starts pumping the breaks. We imagine the team wouldn't mind seeing Diggs lead the league in receptions or receiving yardage, but it also won't jeopardize his health ahead of a far more important game next week.