Diggs caught nine of 12 targets for 118 yards during Sunday's 44-34 win over the Seahawks.

Diggs led the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage as he topped the 100-yard mark for the first time since Week 5. He didn't break off many long gains as his best one went for just 25 yards, but he consistently beat the porous Seattle secondary en route to another productive performance. Diggs is averaging an excellent 90.3 receiving yards per game this season and will look to add to his impressive numbers next Sunday against the Cardinals.