Diggs caught 12 of 14 targets for 148 yards and three touchdowns in Monday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

Diggs got wide open in the end zone for a four-yard touchdown on fourth down in the second quarter. In the third, he got behind the Titans secondary for a 46-yard touchdown, then kept his concentration to secure a bobbling catch for a 14-yard touchdown. Josh Allen's top target in the high-powered Bills passing game has opened the season with 20 catches for 270 yards and four touchdowns through two games. Even a date with shutdown Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard in Week 3 is unlikely to slow Diggs down.