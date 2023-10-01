Diggs secured six of seven targets for 120 yards and three touchdowns in the Bills' 48-20 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The veteran wideout served early notice it would be a banner day, recording 11- and 55-yard scoring grabs in the second quarter. Diggs added a 13-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter for good measure, making it his first game with three visits to the end zone since Week 2 against the Titans last season. Diggs has three 100-yard efforts in the first four games of the season, and he now takes his act across the Atlantic for a Week 5 date in London against a tough Jaguars defense.