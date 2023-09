Diggs caught eight of 12 targets for 111 yards in Sunday's 37-3 win over Washington.

Diggs set up a field goal with a 30-yard catch on the opening drive and ultimately topped 100 receiving yards for the second time in three games. Buffalo's No. 1 receiver has 25 catches on 32 targets for 279 yards and one touchdown through three weeks heading into a Week 4 visit from fellow star wideout Tyreek Hill and the AFC East rival Dolphins.