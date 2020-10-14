Diggs hauled in 10 of 16 targets for 106 yards in Tuesday's 42-16 loss to the Titans.

Diggs was the only Bills player to earn double-digit targets, as he was the team's clear-cut top receiver with John Brown (knee) inactive. The former Vikings standout topped the 100-yard mark for the third time through five games with Buffalo, bringing his season totals to 36 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns. Regardless of Brown's status for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Diggs should continue to get plenty of attention from quarterback Josh Allen.