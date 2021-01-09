Diggs (oblique) caught six of nine targets for 128 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-24 wild-card round win over the Colts.

Diggs showed no signs of the oblique injury that had him listed as questionable coming into the game, leading all receivers from either side in yards, including a 35-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. The league's regular season receiving leader carried his momentum over into the postseason, and Diggs should continue to serve as the focal point of Buffalo's pass-heavy offense in the AFC divisional round next week.