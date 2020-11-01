Diggs caught six of nine targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over New England.

Diggs was the only Bills receiver able to get things going as the offense went with a run-heavy approach on a windy afternoon in Orchard Park. Cole Beasley ranked second on the team in both catches (two) and receiving yards (24), and Diggs has pulled away from John Brown -- who's playing through a knee injury -- as Josh Allen's go-to guy. Diggs has at least six catches in seven of eight games and has topped 85 yards five times heading into a juicy Week 9 matchup against the porous Seattle secondary.