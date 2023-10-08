Diggs caught eight of 11 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars.

The Buffalo offense stayed on the plane for most of the first half of the game in London, but Diggs got into the end zone late in the second quarter to get his squad on the board, then was Josh Allen's favorite target after halftime as the Bills tried to mount a comeback. Diggs has topped 100 receiving yards in four of five games to begin the season while scoring five TDs, and he doesn't figure to slow down in Week 6 against the struggling Giants.