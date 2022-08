Diggs caught two receptions for 33 yards on two targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday.

It was a breezy tuneup game for the Bills offense, and Diggs was unsurprisingly among those who produced in his brief showing. Even with the seeming emergence of teammate Gabriel Davis (two catches for 47 yards and one touchdown on three targets), Diggs is clearly poised to produce as one of the top fantasy receivers again in 2022.