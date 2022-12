Diggs secured both targets for 26 yards in the Bills' 35-13 win over the Bears on Saturday.

Diggs endured a rough afternoon in the frigid conditions of Soldier Field, turning in his lowest reception and yardage totals of the season. Josh Allen spread the ball around to nine different players overall, helping to keep Diggs' numbers modest. The first opportunity for Diggs to bounce back comes in a Week 17 road showdown against the Bengals on Monday night, Jan. 2.