Diggs won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Coach Sean McDermott said he'll play most of his starters but not Diggs or QB Josh Allen. They're the team's two most important players and seem to have moved past whatever was responsible for offseason reports of friction between them. Diggs is almost always taken in the first round of fantasy drafts, as one might expect of a player who has recorded no fewer than 103 catches, 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons since the Vikings traded him to the Bills. He showed no signs of slowing down last year in his age-28/29 season, scoring a career-high 11 TDs among his 108 receptions.