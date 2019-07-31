Hauschka did not practice Wednesday due to an apparent left ankle injury, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

The severity of Hauschka's injury remains uncertain. As long as the veteran remains sidelined, Chase McLaughlin stands to handle reps with the first team. Assuming Hauschka is able to resume practicing without missing much time, it's unlikely that McLaughlin will make a push for the starting job.

More News
Our Latest Stories