Hauschka converted his only field-goal attempt and all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Jaguars.

Hauschka continues to build upon an impressive season, and has not missed a kick since Week 1. Despite his accuracy, the 33-year-old's volume concerns make him a difficult to trust fantasy option. Hauschka has not yet attempted more than two field goals in a single game once this season.