Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Avoids designation for Week 11
Hauschka (hip) practiced fully Friday and will be available for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Hauschka was added to the Bills' injury report after the sore right hip limited his participation in Thursday's practice, but the kicker's full practice a day later clears up any concern about his health. The 32-year-old has proven reliable when called upon in the kicking game this season, nailing 17 of 19 field-goal tries and all 19 of his extra-point attempts.
