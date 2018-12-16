Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Avoids inactive list
Hauschka (hip) is active Sunday against Detroit.
Despite missing significant practice time this week due to a right hip injury, the Bills never signed a backup option for Hauschka, suggesting his Week 15 status was relatively safe. Nonetheless, there are likely higher-quality kicking options available for the fantasy postseason.
