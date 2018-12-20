Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Back to full practice
Hauschka, who was limited Wednesday with a lingering hip injury, was back to a full practice Thursday.
Coach Sean McDermott has said all along he trusts his kicker will be out there for Week 16, and Thursday's full practice pretty much seals that up. The bigger problem for fantasy owners is the matchup, a road game at New England, a team that's had the Bills' number -- as well as most other December visitors -- for years.
