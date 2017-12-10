Hauschka will be kicking in snow and winds up to 19 miles per hour when the Bills take on the Colts on Sunday.

Hauschka has shown the ability and leg strength to kick through the winds of New Era Field all season, plus the Colts give up more points than anyone. In other words, there's still some scoring to be had for the Bills. Just know that the weather forecast and a rookie starting at quarterback could limit Hauschka's attempts compared to normal game-day conditions.