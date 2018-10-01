Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Barely sees field
Hauschka, who had been working on a scoring streak of 113 consecutive games entering Week 4, didn't even get to attempt a kick in Sunday's shutout loss to the Packers.
As we've been saying, Hausch Money is a fine kicker but one that's going to be stuck in an offense that could be finding its way with a rookie quarterback and a green offensive line for a while, making him an unattractive fantasy option. How badly did this particular game go for the offense? Hauschka saw the field just one time all afternoon, to kick off the second half with the Bills already well behind.
