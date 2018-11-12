Hauschka hit both of his field-goal attempts and all five extra-point attempts in Sunday's 41-10 pummeling of the Jets.

The fact that Hauschka had as many extra-point tries in one afternoon as he had from Week 3-10 combined shows you this is far from an offense that yields fantasy production. But for one day, owners that needed to throw a dart got rewarded, as the Bills took control of the game early and cashed in on seven scoring drives. Hausch Money and the Bills get a bye in Week 11 before the Jags visit in Week 12.