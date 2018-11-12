Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Best 2018 scoring output
Hauschka hit both of his field-goal attempts and all five extra-point attempts in Sunday's 41-10 pummeling of the Jets.
The fact that Hauschka had as many extra-point tries in one afternoon as he had from Week 3-10 combined shows you this is far from an offense that yields fantasy production. But for one day, owners that needed to throw a dart got rewarded, as the Bills took control of the game early and cashed in on seven scoring drives. Hausch Money and the Bills get a bye in Week 11 before the Jags visit in Week 12.
More News
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Converts only attempt•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Scores six points•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Little opportunity for success•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Scores seven points•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Flips scoreboard with game-winner•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Barely sees field•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...