Hauschka made all seven of his kicks in Sunday's win over Miami -- four extra points and field goals from 51, 34 and 21 yards.

This was quite the bounce back after Hausch Money wasn't so money in the previous tight loss to the Browns, missing two key field goals in a tight loss. Hauschka also broke a string of five straight missed kicks from 50-plus yards. The veteran appears to have figured some things out, though we'll see if he gets another game free of weather issues when the Bills host the Broncos in Week 12.