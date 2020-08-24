Hauschka was 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts during Monday's practice session, with his longest being from about 54 yards out, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The veteran missed some kicks late last week while rookie Tyler Bass seemed to be on a hot streak, so Hauschka's timing was good when the team hit the field Monday. With no preseason games, an untested kicker like Bass will have to significantly outperform the incumbent, but the Bills are allowing the two to compete. Hauschka still seems like the favorite, yet it's no sure bet at this point either.