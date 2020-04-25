Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Competition looms
Hauschka will have some competition when the Bills are able to take the field ahead of the 2020 season after the team selected kicker Tyler Bass out of Georgia Southern in the sixth round of this weekend's draft.
Hauschka struggled mightily for the first part of last season, but he finished strong by hitting his last 21 kicks (15 field-goal attempts and six extra-point attempts) if you include a fantastic performance in the wild-card loss to the Texans. Given his long track record in the NFL and standing with the Bills, he's almost certain to enter the 2020 season as the camp favorite. But the Buffalo brass is all about competition and isn't one to waste draft picks, so the fact that Bass is a sixth-rounder and not an undrafted free agent means Hauschka will have to earn his starting job in 2020, even if he'll enter camp as the incumbent.
