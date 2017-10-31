Hauschka made both of his field-goal attempts and all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-14 win over Oakland.

Hauschka continued his strong season by making 35 and 44-yard field goals against the Raiders. The 32-year-old has made 16-of-18 field goals this season and has made all 15 extra-point attempts thus far.

