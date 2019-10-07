Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Converts both attempts
Hauschka connected on both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Titans.
Hauschka wasn't called upon much in this contest, as the Bills converted on both of their red-zone trips and failed a fourth-down attempt on the Titans' 31-yard line. Nevertheless, Hauschka was perfect in limited action, and he should have plenty of work on tap when the lowly Dolphins travel after Buffalo's upcoming bye week.
