Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Converts only attempt
Hauschka converted his sole field-goal attempt during Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears.
Hauschka did not attempt any extra-points, as Buffalo's offense scored only one touchdown and elected to attempt a two-point conversion with the game well out of hand. The veteran kicker's only field-goal attempt came on a 41-yard try, which he converted without issue. Despite his reliable accuracy, Hauschka does not receive the volume necessary to provide weekly fantasy upside.
More News
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Scores six points•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Little opportunity for success•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Scores seven points•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Flips scoreboard with game-winner•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Barely sees field•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Perfect again in Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.