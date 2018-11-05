Hauschka converted his sole field-goal attempt during Sunday's 41-9 loss to the Bears.

Hauschka did not attempt any extra-points, as Buffalo's offense scored only one touchdown and elected to attempt a two-point conversion with the game well out of hand. The veteran kicker's only field-goal attempt came on a 41-yard try, which he converted without issue. Despite his reliable accuracy, Hauschka does not receive the volume necessary to provide weekly fantasy upside.

More News
Our Latest Stories