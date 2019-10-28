Hauschka missed his lone field-goal attempt and made one of two extra-point tries during Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Eagles.

Hauschka's ugly Week 8 performance came during extremely windy conditions, so he can be counted on for superior accuracy going forward. Still, a lack of consistent opportunities makes it difficult to trust Hauschka heading into a Week 9 matchup against Washington.

