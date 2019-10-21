Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Flawless in win
Hauschka made all three field-goal tries and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's win over Miami.
Hauschka had his best game of the year Week 7. The veteran kicker hasn't been a reliable fantasy option for much of the season - before Week 7, he had converted just four of six field-goal attempts across five contests - so he'll be somewhat difficult to trust against the Eagles in Week 8.
