Hauschka, who played through a hip injury for part of the 2018 season, has been healthy while participating in the team's offseason conditioning program and spring practices, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The only competition for Hausch Money in camp will be undrafted free agent Chase McLaughlin, so the job will belong to the veteran barring something crazy happening. Hauschka only posted 91 points last season, the lowest of his career for any full campaign. The Buffalo offense should be improved after all kinds of money was spent this offseason, though we'll remind you this is still a defensive-oriented team that plays many of its games in windy or otherwise bad weather.