Hauschka converted three of his four field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try en route to 10 points in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Chiefs.

Hauschka had 13 points over his three outings prior to Sunday's, so his performance marked a welcomed improvement. On the season, the veteran has tallied 86 points, which is good for tenth among kickers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop