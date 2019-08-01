Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Injury not serious
Hauschka appears to be at 100 percent despite report of an ankle injury Wednesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Hauschka was spotted Wednesday with a wrap on his left ankle, but apparently this is a practice the kicker employs regularly and isn't a cause for concern. While reports surfaced that he missed practice due to injury, it turns out he was merely just working with his private kicking coach. Multiple members of the Bills coaching staff have relayed that there are no longer issues related to the injury he battled near the end of last season.
