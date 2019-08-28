Hauschka inked a two-year contract extension with the Bills on Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Hauschka is coming off an inconsistent 2018 season, in which he made only 22 of 28 field goals and 25 of 26 extra points, but coach Sean McDermott still appears confident in the veteran's starting capabilities and has locked him up for the foreseeable future. The 10-year veteran notched only 91 points last season, the lowest full-season total of his career, but his arrow seems to be pointing up with an improved Bills displaying new weapons.

