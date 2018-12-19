Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Limited in practice Wednesday
Hauschka (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Hauschka is nursing a hip injury of undisclosed severity, which he played through during last Sunday's win over the Lions. The veteran kicker does not yet appear to be in danger of missing Sunday's divisional tilt against the Patriots, but his participation in practice will be worth monitoring as the week progresses.
More News
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: No field-goal opportunities•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Avoids inactive list•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Trending up for Week 15•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Misses another practice•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Spectator for practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...
-
Trust Panthers without Newton?
Cam Newton will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of his lingering shoulder issues....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was nearly Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...