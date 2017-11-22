Hauschka (hip) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

Hauschka was added to the injury report last Thursday as a non-participant, but he returned to a full practice Friday and ended up converting his lone field-goal attempt (from 50 yards) in Sunday's 52-24 loss to the Chargers. His ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday suggests he'll likely be available Sunday in Kansas City.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories