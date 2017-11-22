Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Limited with hip issue
Hauschka (hip) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Hauschka was added to the injury report last Thursday as a non-participant, but he returned to a full practice Friday and ended up converting his lone field-goal attempt (from 50 yards) in Sunday's 52-24 loss to the Chargers. His ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday suggests he'll likely be available Sunday in Kansas City.
