Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Listed as questionable this week
Hauschka (right hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after logging a limited practice Friday.
That said, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site noted earlier Friday that Hauschka should be fine for Sunday's game, a notion supported by the fact that he remains the only kicker on Buffalo's roster as of Friday.
