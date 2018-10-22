Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Little opportunity for success
Hauschka made his only kick in Sunday's humiliating loss to the Colts, a field goal from 34 yards. He did not attempt an extra point, as the Bills failed to score more than the aforementioned field goal and a safety in the 37-5 loss.
At least Hauschka can someday say he kicked meaningful points in the only game in NFL history to end with a 37-5 score. As we continue to write after each game, Hausch Money is a fine kicker, but the dollar has been deflating all season since he plays for one of the worst offenses in recent memory. The Bills are averaging a laughable 11.6 points per game, and Hauschka hasn't had more than two field-goal attempts in any contest this season. Up next is a brutal matchup against a Patriots team that's rolling once again.
