Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Makes 1-of-2 field goals
Hauschka converted 1-of-2 field goals in Sunday's 47-3 loss to the Ravens.
Hauschka's single field goal accounted for all of Buffalo's points in the season opener. The veteran kicker made a 35-yarder and missed a 52-yard attempt. Hauschka is not a reliable fantasy option attached to Buffalo's struggling offense.
